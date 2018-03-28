Hundreds of motorists ride across Juba for peace

About 200 bodaboda riders on Tuesday rode across Juba city to advocate for peace under the theme “Ride for Peace, Ride for safety”.

The event, organized by South Sudan Bodaboda Association in collaboration with UNMISS is aimed at promoting road safety and to advocate for peace.

Robert Inaju, a public information officer at UNMISS outreach unit, said 110 team leaders of boda-boda stations across Juba went through a four-day training to educate the riders about road safety and rules.

“We expect those of them who have gone through the workshop will share the information they have learnt with their colleagues who were not at the event,” he said.

“We are hoping that bodaboda riders will become ambassadors of peace.”

UNMISS said it has provided 3,000 helmets and reflective jackets for bodaboda riders in the city for safety.

Mr. Inaju told Eye Radio that the trained cyclists are expected to share the information they learned with their colleagues and also become peace ambassadors.

“Members of bodabodas cut across all strata, different tribes, different ethnic groups, and different professions and from what I gathered, they have students, they have civil servants,” he said. “It’s a profession that caters for all sorts of people.”