The humanitarian affairs say aid delivery has improved

Aid agencies have scaled up delivery of relief assistance in Northern Bhar Ghazal region and Buma state, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

Gatwech Peter Kulang told Eye Radio that the World Food Program and other partners have recently delivered food items in the two regions.

He says most villages in Northern Bahr El Ghazal region and Buma state have been reached with the relief aid.

“With the support of our partners there are few improvements, our partner from the World Food Program has scaled up their series in Northern Bahr Ghazal which brought a positive development not only in Bhar el- Ghazal but to some areas like Buma state have also received food,” said Kulang.

Mr. Kulang says due to the efforts being made, the situation in those areas has improved with the supplies.