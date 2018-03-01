UN human rights report lacks proof- Taban

The First Vice President says his government disagrees with the way the UN human right commission report on South Sudan was produced.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Commission released its first report on human right violations in the country since the conflict erupted in 5 years ago.

In the 58,000-page document, the Commission identified 8 Lieutenant Generals, 17 Major-Generals, 8 Brigadier Generals, 5 Colonels and 3 State Governors who it says may bear individual responsibility for serious violations of human rights and international crimes.

Taban Deng Gai told the Council that the report was generalized and lacks “fairness and transparency”.

“We are deeply concerned by the methodology used for framing of the report of 23rd of February 2018 by the commission of human rights on South Sudan, which we find to be very generalized and full of moral equivalence,” he said.

“It’s necessary that crimes against humanity should require a higher standard of proof, something which was not reflected in the report.”

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai made the remarks during the 2nd meeting of the 37th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier this week.