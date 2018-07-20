Human rights group to assess impact of oil pollution

A team from the South Sudan Human Rights Commission is soon expected to pay visit to oil producing areas to assess the impact of the oil pollution.

In 2016, some residents of the former Upper Nile, who live near the oil fields in Paloch, complained of environmental pollution as a result of oil production.

“The Commission is intending to pay visits to oil producing areas and other areas that have environment pollutions and there we will come up with recommendations on how best these can be addressed,” said Beny Gideon Mabor – the commissioner in charge of thematic area on Energy, Climate and Natural Resources.

Early February this year, the Mayor of Pariang in Ruweng State appealed to the Ministry of Health to establish some health conditions affecting people in the oil producing area.

The call came amidst reported outbreak of diseases related to environmental pollution, with stillbirths and deformed newborns as symptoms of the conditions.

“The South Sudan Human Rights is available for people to come and submit their complaints and we will be able to pick up their matters accordingly,” added Mr Beny.

In 2016, a German human rights and relief organization said the health of more thousands of people in the oilfields is at risk due to drinking of water contaminated by crude oil.

Sign of Hope said it conducted a scientific study on water quality and contamination in the area over six years.