End hostilities, parties urged

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has called for immediate end to hostilities and violations of human rights in the country.

Recently, there have been reports of renewed fighting between the government and anti-government forces, especially in the Upper Nile region.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced and are in dire living conditions, according to humanitarian groups.

On Wednesday, JMEC chairman Festus Mogae says the government and all armed groups should stop fighting and protect civilian.

He says violations of the ceasefire must be more openly addressed and there must be accountability for these violations.

“It’s not acceptable and I strongly condemn the violence – the killings, the human rights abuses, and the destruction of homes by all armed groups around this country,” Mr Mogae said during the JMEC plenary meeting in Juba Wednesday.

“Only when all the people of communities of South Sudan see that their interests and concerns are being represented can peace return to this country, and the people return to normal life.”

Mr Mogae pointed out that there can never be a military solution in South Sudan conflict.

He says parties must be willing to find the appropriate solution.

“We must be willing to find the appropriate solution that answers the interests of all and creates opportunity through a genuinely democratic dispensation,” he added.