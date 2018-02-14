HLRF: subcommittees formed to discuss interim gov’t, security

Parties at the Revitalization Forum Tuesday formed sub-committees to discuss chapters on the transitional government and security arrangements.

The committees were tasked to consult with various parties participating at the forum, Eye Radio reporters in Addis Ababa reported.

The talks resumed yesterday a day after delegates representing Dr. Riek Machar’s group pulled out, citing an attack on their base in Nasir, Latjor state.

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAMM – says it will send an investigation team to the area.

The IGAD is today expected to come up with its draft for deliberation before the parties could reach a compromise.