HLRF phase II: Was it a breakthrough or deadlock?

The second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum ended on Wednesday without a deal after parties submitted their positions on the bridging proposals on governance and security to IGAD.

On Tuesday, IGAD gave the parties the proposals so that they could deliberate on them.

A civil society representative at the peace talks believed the bridging proposal will close the gap between the parties.

Edmund Yakani was speaking after IGAD presented to the parties proposal on governance and security arrangements.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said his team – which is representing the Government of South Sudan – has some reservations on the IGAD proposal.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance rejected the proposal, saying it is not inclusive.

Kwaje Lasu spoke on behalf of the group.

The IGAD Bridging Proposal gives the position of the first vice president to the IO of Dr Riek Machar.

But IO still rejects it.

Mabior Garang is the SPLM/A-IO chairperson for information and public relations:

However, the inter-governmental authority on development said its bridging proposal to the peace parties is based on the realities in South Sudan.

The remark was made by the Chairperson of IGAD Council of Ministers during the closing of the second phase of the high-level revitalization forum in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Wedneday.

In his closing remarks, Workneh Gebeyehu described the proposal as balanced and comprises political, economic and social aspects on the ground:

The continued phase II of the forum started last week and was mediated by the church.

Parties thereafter signed a document on the progress of the intra-South Sudanese talks which include their recommitment to cessation of hostilities agreement and the church handed the process over to IGAD.