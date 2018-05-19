HLRF parties told not to come back without peace

The South Sudan business community has said that the leaders at the revitalization peace talks should not come back without peace.

Simon Akuei, the business community representative at the 2nd phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum, told Eye Radio that he was charged to deliver this message.

According to him the conflict which has cause a deteriorating economy, has affected many business activities in the country.

“I was informed to tell our leaders; please don’t come back without peace,” said Mr Akuei.

“We have suffered enough; our businesses have closed down, our shops have closed down because of this war.”

The World Bank estimates the country’s growth domestic product per capita dropping from about $1000 in 2014 to less than $200 in 2017.

On the Second day of the revitalization forum, Simon Akuei said the atmosphere at the opening ceremony of the forum is good and he is optimistic about the process:

“I am optimistic that this round of talks will end, and for your information, we have so many investors that are waiting out there and they will rush to South Sudan because this is a virgin land.”

He said South Sudanese should reflect on the glory days.