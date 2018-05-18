HLRF is the only option left for peace – IGAD

The High Level Revitalization Forum is the only option left for peace in South Sudan, according to the Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said parties must reach into a compromise and a realistic solution through the process for the sake of the citizens.

He said this can be done only by narrowing the gaps among them and putting them into action.

Dr. Gebeyehu, who was addressing the opening of the continuation of the second phase of the forum on Thursday, said there are many outstanding issues that need to be amended.

“This High Level Revitalization Forum of the parties to the Agreement of the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan is the only option left for peace and the settlement of political difference in South Sudan,” he said.

He added that this was an indication of the shuttle diplomacy that was conducted before the resumption of the talks.

The shuttle diplomacy, according to IGAD, is what led to the postponement of the talks earlier this month.

It was meant meaningful narrow the gaps and bring meaningful outcome of the mediation.

Dr. Gebeyehu called on the parties to marshal the future of the country with forgiveness and new spirit:

“It is incumbent upon you that you reach into a compromised and a realistic solution to the continuing lack of common vision to lead the South Sudanese people.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the monitoring body, JMEC said continued violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement is “regrettable” and “undermines” the confidence of those supporting the peace process.

Festus Mogae called on the parties to collectively end the conflict this time.

For his part, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, said he is optimistic that the current talks will prosper.

He said all the parties need to do, is to abandon positions that are impossible to implement.

“If all the parties are coming with commitment and with the spirit of making sure that we take peace to South Sudan, we will do it,” Makuei told the media.

The continuation of the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum commenced on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It is expected to proceed with discussions on Chapter I and Chapter II of the peace agreement which deals with Governance and Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security arrangements.