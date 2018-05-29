HIV infection rate reduces in S. Sudan

The rate of HIV infection in the country reduced in 2017 as compared to 2016 due to improved health services, according to the Ministry of Health and partners.

In 2017, the rate in adult infection reduced to 14,000 from 16,000 in 2016.

Meanwhile in children, it has gone down to 13,000 from 18,000 the same year.

“According to the recent estimates, the prevalence is around 2.4%. HIV infection among adults, there has been a bit reduction,” said Dr Victoria Achut from the Ministry of Health.

In 2016, the prevalence rate was at 2.7% making a decrease of 0.3% in 2017.

Dr Achut said this improvement is due to scale up of Anti-retroviral Therapy coverage and prevention of mother-to-child infection services:

“In 2015, we had only 22 ART facilities in the country and it was mainly in the main hospitals. But now we have decentralized our services to the peripheries,” she said as she read out the report of the HIV Health Sector Response during an event in Juba.

Dr Achut added that the country has adapted test and treat policy in hospitals and other health centers.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the HIV/AIDs Commission, Esterina Novello, said the biggest challenge now is reaching remote areas:

“HIV is real; it is existing and the government is on the driving seat to address the issues of HIV amidst a lot of challenges and priorities and also insecurity that is hampering service delivery.”

HIV/AIDS is transmitted through sexual intercourse, sharing sharp objects and through mother to child.