Wau’s Hilal FC , Al- Merreikh of Juba to know CAF opponents

Hilal FC of Wau and Al- Merreikh FC Juba will Saturday know their opponent at CAF games.

The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced Thursday the date for the draws of the new edition of the Champions League and Confederations Cup for the 2018-2019 season.

CAF said in a tweet that the draws for the preliminary stages of the two tournaments will be held in Rabat, Morocco Saturday, on the sidelines of the meeting of the African Union committees.

The two clubs Hilal FC of Wau and Al- Marrikh will be representing South Sudan in CAF champion league and confederation Cup respectively.

The new version of the African Clubs Championship will be held for the first time in the winter and end with the beginning of the summer of 2019, similar to the competitions of European clubs.

Hilal FC of Wau won the 2018 South Sudan club champions league while Merreikh FC are the champions of the South Sudan Cup.