Hepatitis B on the rise in Yei

The rate of hepatitis B is on the rise Yei River State, according to the director of Yei Civil Hospital.

John Wani said out of 100 patients tested of late, at least 10 are found positive with hepatitis B virus.

He attributes the rise to lack of awareness and available anti-hepatitis vaccines in the state.

“We really need vaccines for hepatitis B because screening is very important for other people who want to screen their status so that we can advise them accordingly,” said Mr Wani.

For his part, Yei River State health minister Kogo Manase confirmed to Eye Radio that hepatitis B has become a concern.

“The challenge that faced us of recent is that all the radio stations in Yei town have broken down and we could not go for mass public awareness campaign,” he stressed.

“Much as we do campaigns on polio, measles, and so on, let us also give consideration to Hepatitis B that is so dangerous and can kill within shortest period of time , it looks a silent killer but so dangerous.”

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease.

The virus is transmitted through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person.