Why Hepatitis B is a concern in Gbudwe

Gbudwe State Minister of Health is appealing for urgent supply of Hepatitis B vaccines in the state.

Hussein Enoka said for the past one year the State has not offered vaccinations and treatment for Hepatitis B to the residents.

According to preliminary assessment carried out between January and August last year, there are more than six hundred people living with Hepatitis B virus in Yambio County alone.

“The only thing that I am now calling for now is; let the International NGos, National NGos, the National Government and all partners, please advance to Gbudwe State to provide testing materials for Hepatitis and provide vaccination,” he said.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic diseases.

Mr. Enoka said they earlier requested the national government to supply the State with vaccines and testing kits, but were not responded to.

“Treatment for this serious and dangerous disease is important in order to get rid of it as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Hepatitis B is transmitted through contact with blood or other body fluids of an infected person.

Its symptoms include yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, extreme fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.