Nine held over Wau violence, SPLA says

The Deputy Spokesperson of SPLA has said that nine people are being held for investigation in relation to the violence in Wau State last week.

Col. Santo Domic said they were among 37 suspects who were arrested after the violence.

There were reports of fighting between the army and an anti-government group in different parts of the state last week.

Col. Santo Domic said all the 37 were arrested during a disarmament process that was carried out in Wau town following the violence.

29 of those arrested, Col. Domic said, were from the organized forces and were released after investigations.

Col. Domic said nine of the suspects who are still in custody are also being investigated.

“We went out and we were able to apprehend about 9 individual from the civil population from different ethnic groups and 29 other individual that were in uniform from units of wildlife, fire brigade,” Col. Domic told Eye Radio.

“The investigation came out, in fact these [29] people are from different units and they were actually caught during the eviction of disarmament because we have disarmed all the civil population and armed units in Wau who were not in their barracks and we found out that they have nothing do with these killings which actually went on,” he said.

“But still today they will inform me about the other 9 suspects,” he added.

Last week, President Salva Kiir directed for the arrest of who may have committed crimes against the civilians in Wau.