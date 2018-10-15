Hefty tycoon not my son-Paul Malong disowns Lawrence Lual

The former Army chief, Paul Malong Awan, has denied being the stepfather to a young man accused of having unexplained wealth.

Stepfather is a man who is married to one’s mother after the divorce of one’s parents or the death of one’s father.

In most of videos he posts online, Lawrence Lual describes himself as a millionaire. The 30-year-old man brags about living a very expensive lifestyle, including flying in a presidential jet and wearing a 10,000-dollar pair of shoes.

In one such video he published last year, Lual literally swims in 100-dollar bills. Several investigative reports suggest that he is Paul Malong’s stepson.

In an interview with the Kenya’s Citizen TV last evening, General Malong finally spoke out about the accusations.

In the middle of the show, the young tycoon joined in. Lual himself rejects Malong.

“I am not a son of General Malong. When you’re calling me his son, you are abusing me. I am Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jr. I always mention it in every video, even the video I’m swimming in money. My dad is Lual Malong Yor Snr. Then I became Lual Malong Yor Jr.”

When asked where he got his wealth, he simply said he has been blessed by Jesus Christ…

“I’m a very rich man…I’m blessed. I’m blessed. I’m blessed. My Lord Jesus Christ blessed me.”

General Malong Awan – who was sanctioned recently over alleged role in the conflict – distanced himself from the young man.

“That’s Lual and that’s his money. He’s not called Lual only. He’s called Lawrence Lual. I didn’t say he’s my son.”

“The areas are even different. His grandfather – Malong Yor – is a chief. Everybody knows. Kenyans who have gone to that area know them. Americans know who Malong Yor, Malong added.

He threatened to take legal action against those who said the young man is his stepson….

“. Today, I found people who said Lual is my son. These are the people I’ll [sue].”

Anti-money laundering organizations such as the Global Witness the Sentry said the young man who calls himself ‘young tycoon’ got the wealth through Malong – who has been accused of using his position to amass wealth during the 5-year civil war.