Heavy rain destroys Wau stadium

The governor of Wau state says plans are underway to rebuild Wau stadium that was destroyed by heavy rains over the weekend.

Governor Angelo Taban said his cabinet will hold an emergency sitting to decide on measures to be taken in the wake of the disaster.

“We will call the engineers and technicians so that they can assess how this structure will be rehabilitated,” Taban said.

Wau local Football Association’s chairperson, Saad Akasha said the impact caused by heavy rains and wind is extensive.

The iron sheets of the roofs where spectators sit were blown away by the wind.

“The iron sheets at the cabin side have been blown away, including that of the balcony. We have been collecting the destroyed materials and pipes. We have assembled them in one place, but they are all useless now,” Mr. Akasha said.

“We shall launch the rebuilding of this site,” Governor Taban assured the association. “This stadium needs repairing.”

On Monday, the Mayoress of the town, Celestina Lavino, told Eye Radio that several houses were also destroyed and the town council was carrying out an assessment of the damages caused.

The stadium is expected to host a match of the South Sudan premier league in November.