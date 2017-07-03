Heavy rains destroy electricity poles, crash vehicles in Juba

Heavy rains have destroyed electricity poles and crashing vehicles along the road between Custom to the University of Juba.

Moses Sawka, one of the victims whose vehicle was damaged, described to Eye Radio how the incident happened.

“When we were coming, we were driving slowly, and when it started falling down, we did not know. They fell because the rain was very heavy. We were scared when one of the power poles fell on our vehicle, we immediately moved out of the car because we thought the poles were electrified but we realized it was not. Another car that was in front of us was damaged, there was Raksha and Noah car. The driver of the Raksha was injured,” he said.

He said four vehicles were destroyed and one of the drivers injured on his head.

The incident obstructed movement yesterday causing the jam on the road.

Currently, the Ministry of Electricity is lifting up the power poles to reposition them.