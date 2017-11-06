Heavy presence of soldiers on Juba roads a ‘misunderstanding’

The SPLA spokesperson has dismissed fears that there is a rising tension within Juba due to heavy presence of armed personnel on the streets.

On Saturday, residents of Juba reported witnessing soldiers manning various roads within the town, including blocking the junctions around the State House, J1.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai says there is no reason for the residents of Juba to panic and avoid moving around the town.

“What had happened is because of that misunderstanding; we do not want the situation to be made worse by some bad element and as a result the SPLA deployed a limited number of security personnel around his residence while negotiations were ongoing,” the spokesperson stated.

He, however, says that there were misunderstandings over the weekend between the army and officers guarding the former Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan.

“I can assure you and the people that the situation is not anywhere from what has been portrayed.”

Lul says, without delving into the detail, that matter is being handled by senior military and government officials.