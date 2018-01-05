Heavy gunfire in Juba

Heavy gunfire could be heard late on Thursday night around Luri area of Juba.

According to our reporter who lives in the area, heavy artillery fire was coming from Lemon Gaba residential area.

Police tanks and military presence was heavy during the night, until early this morning.

“We were sleeping at around 11:30pm, and then the gunshots started. At first, I thought it was a robbery incident, but after a few minutes, we heard heavy artillery gunfire,” said Ann, a resident of the area.

“This morning, we checked the neighborhood, and there was heavy presence of police tanks and soldiers.”

Earlier on Friday, no vehicle; private or public could be seen moving within Lemon Gaba residential.

“All the roads coming here were blocked; no car could come to this area. People could not even run away because the gunshots were all over,” added Anna.

On Wednesday, the SPLA spokesperson said there were eight violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement since it was signed on December 21st.

The parties had agreed to stop all forms of military aggression, protect civilians and allow unhindered access of humanitarian assistance.