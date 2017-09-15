Health worker injured in Gogrial road ambush

A health organization, the Arkangelo Ali Association, says one of its staff members has been injured in a road ambush in Apuk South County in Gogrial State.

The incident happened over the weekend in a place called Riangalek, according to Nfaluodlwa Poffpovia, the organization’s TB officer.

“It was around 3pm, when the gunmen came from the bush and immediately started shooting at us,” Poffpovia said.

Poffpovia said the driver immediately stopped and they started running for safety.

“We were three; me, the driver plus another person. The other person was shot as he was running and he is currently in the hospital,” she continued.

“As I was running, I fell down,” Poffpovia said. “They tried to fight me because I was refusing to give them my bag and one slapped me.”

The Commissioner of Apuk South County, Santino Yel, confirmed the incident.

“Those people were almost killed, all of them. They shot a car and one person, and they took money,” Mr Yel told Eye Radio.

He said the state authorities are trying to reduce such incidents by conducting disarmament but because “We have some issues with logistics; this has not allowed us to control them in time.”

Last week, authorities in Gogrial said more than 250 arms were collected from the youth in the area.

The forces to maintain the security have been deployed in Apuk East and West Counties, according to Yel.

He said his county, Apuk South, may receive the forces soon.