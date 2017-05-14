Health Minister in Kapoeta says Cholera has killed over 20

More than 20 people have died of Cholera since an outbreak was declared last month, the Minister of Health in Kapoeta State has said.

Stella Lorika says the cases of cholera are increasing on daily basis in Kapoeta North County especially when it rains.

“The number of death cases from the beginning, about 22 people died but now we have one. In Kapoeta North is where cases have increased a bit. Every day at least we get 5 people. There are about ten people admitted. But in Kapoeta South, it has a bit reduced,” Lorika said.

However, she says the cases of admission in Kapoeta South are reducing as partners have come in to help reduce the situation.

“In Kapoeta South County they have reduced and now we have few people in the hospital, very few like five people in the hospital,” she said.

Ms. Lorika says the whole state is now under control.

“Generally, the state is under control. By the moment it rains, there are so many cases. But at the moment, they are reducing now. Cholera is now under control. Our partners have come in,” said Lorika.

Early this week, the Director of Kapoeta State Hospital, Dr. Mustafa Lokuru said more than 40 cases were admitted at the health facility last week alone.