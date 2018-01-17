Health facility destroyed by armed men in Tali

Armed men attacked and destroyed a health facility on Tuesday in Tali County of Terekeka State, according to authorities there.

The County commissioner, Angelo Maring, said the armed men took away all medicines and burned the rest at Mina primary health center.

“There was a group of armed men that came and attacked the primary health care center in my county. They have taken drugs and burned the remaining drugs,” he said.

In a separate incident, Mr Maring also said two people were killed and more than five hundred head of cattle looted in a cattle raid in the neighboring Tijor County the same day.

“503 heads of cattle were taken from Tijor County. These cattle camps belong to cattle keepers from my county, Tali,” he revealed.