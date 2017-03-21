Hate speech contributed to violence – Ra’ad

Hate speech has contributed to violence among different communities in South Sudan, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein made the statement on Monday, ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The day is observed annually on the 21 March as a reminder to do more to combat racism, discrimination, hate speech and hate crimes.

Mr. Ra’ad says the dangers of demonizing particular groups are evident across the world.

He says the politics of division and intolerance are targeting ethnic, linguistic and religious minorities, and migrants and refugees.

In a statement, Mr. Ra’ad called on states to adopt legislations against speech, including the dissemination of ideas based on hatred.

“In South Sudan, polarised ethnic identities – stoked by hate speech – have brought the country to the brink of all-out ethnic war,” Mr Ra’ad said in the statement.

Mr. Ra’ad says it is not an attack on free speech or the silencing of controversial ideas or criticism, but a recognition that the right to freedom of expression carries with it special duties and responsibilities.

“My Office, the UN Human Rights Office, is asking people around the world to”Stand Up for Someone’s Rights Today“, he added.