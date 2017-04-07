Guterres names Rwandan the new UNMISS boss

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda as Force Commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan.

He succeeds Kenyan Lieutenant General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki, who was relieved as commander by the former Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon in November last year.

Ban Ki-moon ordered Ondieki’s removal on the basis of an investigation into UNMISS’ response to deadly attacks last July on a hotel compound in Juba.

The investigation found that the mission did not respond effectively to the violence due to an overall lack of leadership, preparedness and integration among the various components of the mission.

Kenya was asked to name a replacement, but it protested and withdrew from the mission. It later said it would improve relations with the UN.

According to the UN, the newly appointed Lieutenant General Kamanzi brings to the position more than 28 years of national and international military experience, as well as command and staff experience.

Before his current appointment as the Force Commander of the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur since 2016, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defense Force between 2012 and 2015.

Lieutenant General Kamanzi served as Commander of the Rwanda Military Academy from 2010-2012 and commanded an infantry brigade from 2007-2010.

He held the position of Deputy Force Commander in the African Union Mission in Sudan from 2006-2007 and also served as a member of Joint Military Commission, Lusaka Peace Process for the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1999-2000