Guterres tells leaders to protect their citizens from violence

The UN Secretary-General is calling on leaders to always prioritize the protection of their citizens when addressing conflicts brought about by political differences.

António Guterres says the discussion on political instability must result in the protection of people from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

This week, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar are meeting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum to engage in dialogue over issues of contention in the IGAD Bridging Proposal for South Sudan.

The two leaders’ discussion is centered around issues of governance and transitional security arrangement as a way to revitalize the 2015 peace agreement.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly debate on the responsibility to protect yesterday (Monday) in New York, António Guterres said the responsibility to protect starts with the responsibility of States to protect their own citizens.

“We are witnessing deliberate attacks against civilian and non-military infrastructures, such as hospitals and schools, leading to large-scale civilian casualties. We are seeing rampant sexual violence; the denial of life-saving aid; and widespread and systematic targeting of specific ethnic groups, that could amount to acts of genocide,” Guterres said.

He said it is an exercise of national sovereignty and a commitment of the international community.

“Let us remember that the primary responsibility for protecting people rests with States. Only when peaceful means are inadequate, and national authorities are manifestly failing to protect their populations, may there be a responsibility for collective action,” he said.

“Here, too, let us be clear: The responsibility to protect does not create a new mechanism for intervention or coercion.”

Mr. Guterres called on leaders to engage in open and frank discussion in order to dispel misconceptions and mistrust.

“We have to forge mutual understanding and establish stronger support for the responsibility to protect as a key tool of protection and prevention,” Guterres said.

He says such open discussion will lead to the prevention of violence and including their incitement.

“Global leaders unanimously endorsed the responsibility to protect at the 2005 World Summit. Coming at a time of profound global divisions, the imperative was clear: do more to protect people and do so as a united international community,” he said.

António Guterres proposed that each country should conduct national risk assessments and design policies that address any vulnerabilities to violence.

He also called for the participation of civil society as a critical step in enhancing early warning and in ensuring the effectiveness of national human rights institutions.

Mr. Guterres encourages the UN Member States to ratify and domesticate instruments of international law that relates to the prohibition and prevention of the crimes and violations.

“As of today, 45 Member States have still not ratified the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In a year when we mark the Convention’s 70th anniversary, achieving universal ratification would send a welcome signal of resolve,” he added.

According to the World Summit Outcome: “The international community, through the United Nations, also has the responsibility to use appropriate diplomatic, humanitarian and other peaceful means, in accordance with Chapters VI and VIII of the Charter, to help to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.”

The UNSG said that the United Nations will continue to support Member States, “especially those that might be facing fragility and stress” in strengthening institutions, defending human rights and fortifying the cohesion of society.