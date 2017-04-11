Gunmen kidnaps two refugees in Uganda

A Ugandan government official says two South Sudanese who sought refuge in Moyo district were kidnapped last week in Afoji area, at the border with South Sudan.

The Local Council One chairman, Anyama William said the two men were abducted by unidentified men on Wednesday. He said Ugandan police is currently investigating the matter to understand why they were abducted and where the two have been taken to.

Mr Anyama could not reveal the identity of those kidnapped, and who their kidnappers were.

“This matter is still under investigation and those are details for investigations, I don’t want to [give] details that might undermine the ongoing investigation,” said Anyama.



According to Uganda’s Daily Monitor, five gunmen from South Sudan on Wednesday sneaked into Moyo District and abducted the two South Sudanese nationals.

Eyewitness accounts noted that the armed men were “dressed in raincoats and abducted the two men who were drinking [beer] in a bar at Afoji market.”

Separately, a day before this incident, gunmen reportedly from South Sudan sneaked into Belameling refugee settlement camp and killed a 79 year old man, who was a refugee in the camp.

The incidents prompted the Uganda police and army to deploy forces at the border areas with South Sudan.

Thousands of South Sudanese are currently living as refugees in Imvepi and Palorinya settlement camps in Moyo district.

Afoji borders Kajo-Keji County in Yei River State, and the town is a reception centre for South Sudanese fleeing from renewed fighting in their country.