Gumbo, Shirkat residents complain of insecurity

Residents of Gumbo and Shirkat areas in Juba have expressed concern over what they describe as growing targeted killing at the neighborhoods.

This comes after a man identified as Franco Ochan was attacked and killed in his house at Gumbo on Tuesday night.

Prior to this incident, a senior official at the Pensions Department – Abraham Mading Mabior – was shot dead in his house at Shirkat.

The motives behind these killings are not clear.

No one, the residents say, has been arrested in connection to these crimes.

“We are unable to protect ourselves as these armed men appear from nowhere in the neighborhoods. We do not know where they are coming from,” said a relative of one of the deceased, who chose anonymity.

She urged the police department to play its protection role spelled out in the constitution.

Eye Radio’s effort to reach police department for comment was not immediately successful.

According to the transitional constitution, the Police Service is mandated to prevent, combat and investigate crime; maintain law and public order; and protect the people and their properties.