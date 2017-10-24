No Guinea worm cases registered in 10 months

No cases of Guinea worm have been registered across the country in the last 10 months, according to the director of the South Sudan Guinea Worm Eradication Program.

Guinea worm is caused by drinking water containing fleas that have eaten those larvae that causes the disease. It is the largest parasite tissue affecting human beings.

The symptoms include the emergence of the worm from the skin, sometimes accompanied by painful swelling.

The success towards eradicating the disease is due to concerted efforts by the health partners, particularly the carter center and the ministry of the health, said Makoy Samuel.

In 2016, the Ministry of Health announced that it was offering a cash reward of 500 pounds to any individual who reports a case of Guinea worm to a health facility and is confirmed to be a case of the disease.

In addition, anyone who encourages a patient with the disease to seek treatment will also be rewarded 100 SSP.

“Now what we are saying today, we will give everybody in South Sudan money if you can tell us that you found a person with guinea worm; that is the reason why the program is reaching the point where now,” said Mr. Samuel.

However, he called for continued awareness about the disease in order to eradicate it from the country.

Mr. Samuel urged the people to report any case any case of guinea worm to a nearby health facility.

“Report it to the nearest health worker or to the nearest health facility, then after that necessary investigation will be done,” he emphasized.

The director spoke during a one-day joint workshop between the Carter Centre, Ministry of Health and other partners was conducted under the theme: “It pays to report Guinea worm.”

A campaign to create awareness on the disease is scheduled to be launched in Kapotea on the 28th this month.

Efforts to treat guinea worm include filtering drinking water, isolating patients with the disease and health education.

However, according to the World Health Organization, no drug is available to prevent or heal this parasitic disease, exclusively associated with drinking contaminated water.