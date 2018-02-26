Gudele FC sack newly appointed coach for ‘poor preparations’

Gudele FC have sacked their head coach just a month after taking office, over what they say is poor preparations after the team lost 2-1 against St. Peter in the South Sudan cup on Saturday.

After the match, the teary club members dismissed coach Victor Clement Natana and appointed his assistant to take over the duties.

“After losing 2- 1 to St. Peter FC, the board of directors of the club decided, and after several notes, also as a result of poor preparation and lack of good planning for the match, the club has decided that coach victor is relieved as the Coach of Gudele FC,” read a post on the club’s Facebook page.

“Fabian will take over temporarily as coach in the training tasks until a new coach is appointed.”

Coach Victor Clement Natana who was appointed on the 20th of January 2018 and only managed the club for one competitive game in the South Sudan Cup.