New groups may ‘delay’ conclusion of HLFR

The emergence of political parties and estranged groups may delay conclusion of the revitalization forum, according to a civil society leader.

Recently, African National Congress pulled out from the National Agenda – a group of opposition parties engaged in the peace talks.

The party said it will participate independently in the third round of the high level revitalization forum expected to commence this month.

“The chances in new emerging political actors because of the methodology is very high and this will contribute in delay in the process and dilute the actual root cause of the problem,” said Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

He blamed this on the power-sharing provision in the 2015 peace deal.

“It become more of the political individual or grouping interest and concerned response rather than citizen’s interest and concern response,” he stressed.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was done in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the HLRF was held last month. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.