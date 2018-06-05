Group initiates farming to feed people living with HIV/AIDS

A support group has embarked on vegetable farming to feed people living with HIV and Aids in Gbudue State.

The Union for Struggle Against HIV/AIDS and Poverty has been offering voluntary counseling to nearly 100 HIV and Aids patients.

But with the economic crisis which has also affected this vulnerable people, it decided to extend their services.

Justin Woduapai, the executive director of the association, said the vegetables will help improve the nutrition status of the people living with HIV/AIDS.

“We sell some portion of it and these caretakers or people living positive will have to take some portion of it home in order to share it or eat it as their meal in order to improve on their nutrition status,” he told Eye Radio.

“We are going to start clearing the land tomorrow and the seeds are already with us in our store.”

The Western Equatoria region where Gbudue lies, has the highest HIV rate in South Sudan as it shares a porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, where HIV rates are usually higher.

Last week, the Ministry of Health said the rate of HIV infection in the country reduced in 2017 as compared to 2016 due to improved health services.

In 2017, the rate in adult infection reduced to 14,000 from 16,000 in 2016.

Meanwhile in children, it has gone down to 13,000 from 18,000 the same year.