Greater W.E officials ‘put heads together’ to improve security

The greater Western Equatoria states are putting in place measures to improve security situation after the ICRC suspended its operations in the area, according to the Minister of Information in Gbudwe state.

The ICRC indefinitely suspended its activities in the region after an attack on its convoy in Amadi State more than a week ago.

One humanitarian worker was killed in the incident.

Gibson Bullen Wande says the four states – Amadi, Gbudwe, Tombura, and Maridi – affected by the suspension of aid activities are working to ensure that such attacks are prevented from reoccurring.

“We are also putting our heads together to see how we can improve on the security and ensure that those attacking humanitarian organizations are stopped,” he said.

“The gap is huge and of course with the humanitarian work, I think the humanitarian bodies are trying to sit together and see how they can fill the gap.”

There have been reports of worse humanitarian crisis in the region, especially in Amadi state whereby over 70 people starved to death recently.

“We are requesting the leadership of the International Committee of the Red Cross to at least resume their work because the governments are trying their best to address the issue of insecurity in the area,” said John Obote, Amadi Information Minister.