Gov’t wires roughly $1.4 million for peace implementation

The government has deposited roughly 1.4 million dollars into the account of the National Pre-transitional Committee for implementing activities of the pre-transitional period, the deputy minister of foreign affairs – Deng Dau Malek told journalists during a briefing on Wednesday.

“The government has opened a seed-account, where it has already deposited 100 Million SSP and 1 Million USD,” Dau confirmed.

This comes after repeated calls on donors and the government by NPTC members headed up by presidential advisor on security affairs – Tut Gatluak – to financially support the activities of the committee.

Besides, the SPLM-IO earlier this month complained that the implementation of the deal was slow partly due to lack of funding.

“We would like to appreciate those who have contributed towards the seed-account for the implementation of the peace agreement and encourage others to do so.”

According to Mr Dau some international partners have also pledged for fully support of the implementation of the seed-account which is the bases for funding activities of the various mechanisms.”

“We are really very motivated by the fact that have are really pledged support toward some of these activates that we are doing in our country.”

The briefing was attended by the heads of diplomatic corps in Juba.