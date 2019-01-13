Gov’t warns individuals obstructing aliens registration

The government spokesperson has warned some South Sudanese he terms as big shots against protecting aliens from registering with the immigration office.

“Please anybody who has his own foreigners and he wants to protect them, that is not good,” Michael Makuei told Journalists in Juba on Friday.

Michael Makuei said the government received the reports from the department of Immigration that is conducting the exercise.

“It is reported that there are even some big shots who are protecting the registration of some of these foreigners”

Mr Makuei asked those unnamed individuals to keep way saying: “Those who are protecting others are advised to keep away from that and allow them [immigration] to operate.”

“But if you refused and you don’t allow them to register, the day will come when we will decide to evict any unregistered aliens,” he warned