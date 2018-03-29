Gov’t, Vivacell fail to reach consensus

The government and Vivacell mobile network operator have failed to resolve the suspension of the telecom company during a meeting held in Juba on Thursday.

The Director-General of the National Communications Authority, Dr Ladu Wani, says Vivacell was given some terms and conditions for it resume operations.

These include issues to do with licensing, international traffic and internet rules as enshrined in the National Communication Act 2012.

“We handed over to them documents that the government wanted them to comply with; they are two documents,” he said.

Dr Wani however told Eye Radio that the management of the mobile network operator had some reservations and requested to consult its legal advisors in Lebanon.

“We were unable to make any progress because they had some reservation on those points and they wanted to consult with their legal advisors in Lebanon.”

Mr. Ladu said discussions will continue after the Easter holiday.

Vivacell Network was suspended on Tuesday night by the National Communications Authority for non-compliance to government policies.

(Additional information by Rosemary Wilfred)