Gov’t verifying whether S Sudanese student killed 7 in Kenya

The Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says they are verifying whether a South Sudanese student was involved in a deadly attack on a Kenyan boarding school.

Kenyan media report that a South Sudanese student, who has been suspended a month ago, allegedly killed seven people, including six of his colleagues at Lokichogio mixed Secondary School.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in Kenya’s Turkana County.

The Standard Newspaper said the Lokichogio AIC Secondary School was attacked by suspected militia believed to be from South Sudan, among them is the South Sudanese Student.

Meanwhile, the Daily Nation said residents of Kakuma refugee camp lynched the suspect after he was detained by police in the area.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Mawien Makol said they are establishing contacts with the embassy in Nairobi to verify the matter.

“We heard about the story but we want to verify it using our embassy whether that person was really a South Sudanese,” he said.

Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School has been closed indefinitely after “the attack that saw five students and a watchman killed in the night attack,” according to the star media.

The decision has been made after it appeared that students could hardly concentrate on their studies after the ordeal, it added.