Gov’t urges UNMISS to ‘conform’ to S. Sudan’s laws

The government will soon react to the extension of UNMISS mandate which includes clauses opposed by the government, according to the Minister of Information.

Last Thursday, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UNMISS until March 2019.

The mandate of the mission includes protection of civilians, creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and monitoring and investigating human rights abuse.

It will also be supporting the implementation of the peace agreement and other peace processes.

The move was done despite the government’s calls for a UN mandate that focuses more on development.

“We have already presented our position-making proposal for the amendment of the SOFA and review of the mandate of UNMISS and RPF,” said Michael Makuei.

“We will come out with our position at the right time and we will know what to do.”

Mr Makuei, however, told Eye Radio that UNMISS has to “conform” to South Sudan’s laws.

RPF presence in Juba not necessary

According to the resolution of the UN Security Council, UNMISS will maintain the 17,000 troop ceiling, including a regional protection force of up to 4,000 troops and 2,101 international police personnel.

The government earlier urged the Security Council to review the mandate of the Regional Protection Force which authorizes them to be based in Juba.

It argued that the city is secure and the troops should be deployed in hotspots.

UNMISS shall continue to include a Regional Protection Force (RPF), recalls that per resolution 2304 (2016) the RPF has the responsibility of providing a secure environment in and around Juba and in other parts of South Sudan as necessary, according to the UNSC resolution.

“RPF is still in Juba when there is absolute security. They are still roaming the roads accompanying water tanks to the river and coming back. Was that the mandate of the RPF?” Makuei asked.

The RPF is also mandated to protect key installations such as the airport, which the government says is already being secured by the SPLA.

According to the UN, the protection of the airport is to ensure the airport remains operational as identified by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General.