Gov’t urged to revive agricultural institutes in Gbudwe

Farmers in Gbudwe have urged the national and state governments to revive the Yambio Agricultural Research Center and the training institute.

According to the residents, the two institutes were established in 1970s and supported by FAO.

They were then closed down during 21-year civil war.

“This was the agricultural research center used for soil analysis…and of course it is very important for agriculture,” said Simon Bakama, a farmer from the area.

Gbudwe is among the states with fertile land for food production.

The local people there say poor roads are hindering them from supplying their goods to the neighboring states.

Mbuku Mathew, another farmer in Yambio, says the institutes can enable students gain skills so that the country can be self-sufficient in terms of food production.

“There will be very big production annually,” he said.

Last week, a team from the FAO, WFP and National Ministry of Agriculture toured the training centers during a launch of a campaign to boost food production this year.

The campaign will also be replicated in the former ten states.

It involves the use of media and other channels at national and state levels to increase awareness of the critical nature of the coming main planting season, and introduce new measures to stimulate farmers to increase their farming activities.

According to reports by humanitarian agencies released last month, more than seven million are expected to be food insecure.