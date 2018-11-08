Gov’t urged to embark on confidence building-JMEC acting chair

The acting Chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission is urging the government to embark on confidence building as it implements the new peace deal.

The parties inked the revitalized peace agreement nearly 2 months ago. But Ambassador Augustino Njoroge said the government have to reach out to all citizens wherever they are to preach peace.

He said this could be done by the help of traditional and religious leaders.

“…use the traditional leaders like the chiefs and the religious leaders or face based leaders, the church, the bishops and the Imam’s to explain to the South Sudanese… what this agreement all about.”

According to Njoroge this will dispel any doubts the people maybe having in the latest deal as a result of the collapsed 2015 accord.

“So that there is no doubt to remove the pessimism that was brought and seen in the last agreement.”

Ambassador Njoroge went on to say the new accord is better than the one of 2015, but he said the parties need to act on its implementation.

“It’s for the interim government and the agreement institutions to act as expected and to assist in the implementation of this revitalized agreement,” he emphasized.

Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission oversees all aspects of the implementation of the Agreement and monitors the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity