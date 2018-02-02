Gov’t urged to discourage frequent reshuffles in states

The Minister of Agriculture urged the vice presidents to discourage state governors from changing their ministers every now and then.

Onyoti Adigo said the governors often reshuffles their states ministers before they implement their work plan which also affects development in the states.

He said the governors need to be cautioned about the move.

“I think you need to caution the governors because they change ministers every six or less than six months without going into their plans,” Mr. Adigo told the Vice President during the closing of an agricultural conference in Juba.

He said once new ministers are appointed, they come in with their own technical teams and so development activities are not effective.

“From time to time when we move, then we will not move an inch forward because we do know where we are going,” stressed Mr Adigo.

The three-day agriculture conference which ended on Thursday, discussed mainly challenges and ways forward in the agriculture sector.

It was attended by various representatives from all states.