Gov’t urged to declare end to violence before resumption of talks

The archbishop of the Episcopal Church in Rajaf of Jubek state has called on the government and opposition groups to declare an end to violence before the next round of talks.

The continuation of the phase two of the talks is expected to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from the 26th to the 30th April.

During the last negotiation, the parties discussed formation of the Transitional Government and permanent ceasefire and security arrangements.

However, the delegates did not reach a consensus.

Archbishop Paul Yugusuk, the head of the central province of Central Equatoria, said all the parties must conclude with signing a peace deal during the upcoming round of negotiations.

“Our delegation are going to IGAD and as they go there and before they go there, let the government and opposition say it is finished,” he said.

“Let us bring everything to an end. We open a new page and let us come back home and live.”

The second phase of the revitalization forum, held in February, was riddled with disagreements over a number of issues in chapter I and II of the 2015 peace agreement.

The 3rd round was supposed take place this month in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

However, IGAD announced last week that the upcoming talks will be a continuation of the second round.