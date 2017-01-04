Gov’t urged to check market prices

A South Sudanese economist is urging the government to control prices of commodities in market.

The Executive Director of Diversity Centre for Strategic Studies, John David, says prices of goods are not unified due to high demand for dollars.

He also attributes the hike in prices to lack of local production.

Mr. David says the government has the obligation to stabilize the hard currency exchange rate for economic stability in the country.

He says emphasis by the government should be on coming up with measures to encourage importation of staple commodities such as foodstuff.

“The government can intervene in the market,” says David, speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn program this morning.

“The most important thing is for the government to cut down taxes levied on traders and suppliers of basic commodities, especially the important ones for human life such as sorghum, oil, sugar and other important commodities.”

He also urged the government to form cooperative societies through the Ministry of Commerce in order to import goods from the neighboring countries.

There has been a surge in the prices of goods in markets across the country over the years.

Residents who spoke to Eye Radio expressed concerns about the prices.