Gov’t urged to amend Penal Code on prostitution

The acting president of South Sudan law society has urged the government to amend the Penal Code to criminalize those who practice commercial sex.

“We need to criminalize a person who sells his or her body for prostitution…,” Justice Ajonye Perpetua said on Eye Radio’s Dawn show.

Earlier this month, the Juba City Council started a crackdown on business premises that it said were encouraging prostitution in the city.

During the exercise, the authorities arrested 150 sex workers who were then subjected to forceful HIV/AIDs test, a move rights activists criticized.

The South Sudan Penal Code of 2008 stipulates that whoever, being the owner of a place knowingly induces or allows a young person to enter or be in the place for the purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with another person commits an offense.

If convicted, he shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or with a fine or with both if the young person is under the age of 12 years.

If the young person is over the age of 12 years, the accused shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years or with a fine or with both.

However, justice Perpetua argued that there is need to include a provision in the penal code that criminalizes the prostitution in the country.

“Currently, the laws seem to be somehow also defending the prostitutes because the prostitute themselves are not being penalized in the Penal Code.”

Justice Perpetua said there is need for a holistic approach to tackle the issue of which she said requires not just economic, but also political decisions.