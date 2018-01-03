Gov’t urged to address rape issues

The South Sudan Civil Society Alliance has called on the government to do more to address issues of rape in the country.

On Tuesday, the Clinical Officer in charge of Gender-based at Juba Teaching Hospital said ten cases of sexual assaults were reported during the Christmas festivities.

He said seven were rape cases, including that of a teenager who was gang-raped.

“When we heard this information yesterday [Tuesday], we were really upset and we really condemn such act by those who want to weaken women in all forms,” said Keluel Agok Kuch, the Secretary General of the Civil Society Alliance.

He said the government should hold the perpetrators accountable and develop strict modalities of deterring sexual assaults.

“We want the government to look into the issue to bring these groups of people or individual to justice as per the constitution,” said Mr Agok.

Two months ago, Juba Teaching Hospital also reported the raping of three women in separate incidents in Juba.