Gov’t unable to clear foreign missions rent arrears

The Ministry of Foreigner Affairs said it is facing difficulties clearing rent arrears its foreign missions have incurred.

According to officials within the ministry, this is due to the economic crisis affecting the country.

The Spokesperson, Ambassador Mawien Makol, said as a result, the ministry is facing threats of closing its mission in the UK.

He said the landlord of the embassy in London is asking for unpaid rent of almost three to four months.

“It’s closure has not been sent to us officially. We can’t confirm that it has been closed but what we are confirming here is that there was a late fee on rent,” said Ambassador Mawien.

But he said the Ministry of Foreigner Affairs is working to address the matter.

“It is just difficulties of the late fee that the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is facing, but we are working to pay some of the other missions including London,” he added.