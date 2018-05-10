Gov’t told to remain focused on peace process

The African Union Special Envoy to South Sudan has urged the government to remain focused on the peace process.

Ambassador Joram Biswaro delivered this message to President Salva Kiir on Wednesday on behalf of the AU Peace and Security Council.

It is not clear what prompted the AU to ask the government to remain focused, but the information minister recently asked IGAD not to rush the peace process.

The continuation of the second round of the high level revitalization forum is expected to commence in the Ethiopian capital – Addis Ababa – on Thursday next week.

Ambassador Biswaro was speaking on the state-run SSBC on Wednesday evening, said the peace forum should not be deviated from its objectives.

“The ongoing High Level Revitalization process should continue and should remain focused on the objective of the process of the High Level Revitalization Forum as spelt out by the 31st June 12 2017 IGAD summit and not to deviate and derail from that,” he said.

The Tanzanian diplomat added that similar calls were extended to other peace parties.