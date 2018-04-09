Gov’t threatens to re-issue Vivacell’s frequency

The government has warned the telecommunication company, Vivacell, against delay to settle its demands, saying it may re-issue the company’s frequency.

The mobile operator was shut down on the 20th March.

It was due to what the National Communications Authority earlier said was non-compliance with the government policy regarding connection of international calls.

Discussions between Vivacell and government to address the matter were supposed to continue immediately after the Easter holidays.

But the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, said the owners of the company have not shown up since then.

“We have shut down Vivacell and if Vivacell wants to open, they should come back,” he said.

He said in case they fail to respond, the government may decide to swap the company’s frequency any time.

“They wanted to spend Easter with their families and then they will come back immediately. We told them that you go and in case you don’t come back, we are re-issuing the frequency,” said Makuei

Michael Makuei was speaking to Journalists after the regular council of minister meeting on Friday.