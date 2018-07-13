Gov’t term extension, peace talks unrelated – Makuei

The extension of the tenure of the government is not related to the peace process, the Minister of Information has said.

This is in response to the concern by the SPLM-IO over the extension of the term of the government, saying it undermined the ongoing peace talks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

However, government spokesman Michael Makuei says the Opposition is not happy with the extension because it wanted the mandate of the government to end next month, causing illegitimacy.

“These, of course, are people who have their own plans and their plans are already distorted. This is why they are complaining,” Makuei told Eye Radio in Khartoum.

“They have been planning for the period of the government to lapse in August so that they’d call it an illegitimate government.

“This has nothing to do with the talks which are going on here [Khartoum] now.”

On Thursday, members of august house unanimously passed the constitutional amendment bill – extending the term of the president for 3 years.

The bill also extends the tenure of the whole government for the same period, beginning on the 13th of nest month.