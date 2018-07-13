Gov’t term extension is ‘not legitimate’ – Troika

The constitutional amendment by the parliament – extending the term of the government for three years is not legitimate, said a statement issued on behalf of the Heads of Mission of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The statement calls on President Salva Kiir to reject the amendment.

On Thursday, Members of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed the constitutional amendment bill – extending the term of the president for 3 years.

The bill also extends the tenure of the whole government for the same period.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, the Troika say they are concerned by the parliament’s passage of a bill to unilaterally extend the transitional government’s term.

“The Troika are deeply concerned by the South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly’s passage of a bill to unilaterally extend the transitional government’s term, and calls on President Kiir to reject it.”

It also said the move will not bring a lasting peace to the country.

“This move will not lead to lasting peace and we do not consider this as a legitimate step. The vote on July 12 undermines the ongoing peace talks with opposition groups and civil society.”

The statement further said the government should focus on negotiating an inclusive transitional governing arrangement.

“The South Sudanese authorities should urgently focus on negotiating an inclusive transitional governing arrangement that will lead to free and fair elections and new leadership in the most expeditious and responsible manner possible.”

“Without a negotiated and inclusive agreement, there can be no sustainable peace in South Sudan,” the statement said.