Gov’t tenure extension ‘illegitimate’ – Troika

The Troika countries have said the constitutional amendment by the parliament extending the term of the government for three years, is illegal.

On Thursday, members of the national legislature unanimously passed the bill – extending the tenure of the president for three years.

The bill also extends the mandate of the whole government for the same period.

In a statement emailed to Eye Radio, the Troika countries said the decision was unilateral and they call on President Salva Kiir to reject it

“The Troika are deeply concerned by the South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly’s passage of a bill to unilaterally extend the transitional government’s term, and calls on President Kiir to reject it.”

The trio also said the move undermines the ongoing peace talks in Khartoum and will not bring a lasting peace to the country.

“This move will not lead to lasting peace and we do not consider this as a legitimate step. Without a negotiated and inclusive agreement, there can be no sustainable peace in South Sudan.”

The statement said the government should focus on negotiating an inclusive government.

“The South Sudanese authorities should urgently focus on negotiating an inclusive transitional governing arrangement that will lead to free and fair elections and new leadership in the most expeditious and responsible manner possible”, the bloc added.

For his part, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei said the extension of the tenure of the government was not related to the peace process.

This was in response to the concern by the SPLM-IO over the extension of the term of the government, saying it undermined the ongoing peace talks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

According to the 2015 peace deal, the government’s term expires in August this Year.

Troika Press Statement For Release 13 07 2018